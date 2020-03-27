Yellowstone County sees 1st COVID-19 hospitalization, evidence of community spread

Billings had its first COVID-19 patient hospitalized Friday, bringing to 22 the total number of cases in the county, and the first cases to apparently be community spread, health officials said.
A man in his 80s with COVID-19 is listed as stable in a Billings hospital, according to a press release form the Unified Health Command. When he was hospitalized was not specified in the release. At the time of the release the man did not need to use a ventilator.
Friday morning, Yellowstone County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 22 cases, with the assumption that some caught the new virus through community spread.
Community spread means people who have been infected with the virus where the source of the infection is unknown, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Some of the individuals testing positive have unknown exposure and therefore we have made the assumption that we have community spread of COVID-19," said John Felton, the County Health Officer, in a press release.
Social distancing practices does delay community spread and minimized its potential effects. Felton urged Yellowstone County residents to adhere to Gov. Steve Bullock’s stay at home order which goes into affect on Saturday.
Seven of the 22 cases are listed as "exposure is unknown," according to the UHC press release. Four cases were travel-related, 7 cases were people who had contact with a confirmed case. The investigation into four cases was still in progress on Friday.
The confirmed cases include:
- Two male teens.
- Four men in their 20s.
- Four women in their 20s.
- Two men in their 30s.
- One women in their 30s.
- Two women in their 40s.
- Two men in their 50s.
- Two women in their 50s.
- One woman in her 60s.
- And a man and a woman in their 80s.
The increase in Yellowstone County cases was likely due in part to an increase in testing, Felton said.
Statewide, COVID-19 cases jumped to 108 overnight, up from 90 reported on Thursday evening.
Park County reported its first case late Wednesday evening. Health officials there report the person who tested positive for COVID-19 is recovering at home.
Further investigation into who the person was in contact with will be conducted by the county health department, according to a press release.
Thursday evening saw the state’s first reported death from COVID-19. More details on the death were not released Friday morning, as public health officials worked to contact the person’s family.
On Thursday Gov. Steve Bullock issued a shelter-in-place order for all Montana residents, in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
The order, which takes effect Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and expires on April 10, tells people to stay home except to conduct essential activities, like buying groceries and medications, or traveling to work or to care for others.
All non-essential businesses will close, and non-essential employees are asked to work from home when possible.
