Yellowstone County sees 1st COVID-19 hospitalization, evidence of community spread

Billings had its first COVID-19 patient hospitalized Friday, bringing to 22 the total number of cases in the county, and the first cases to apparently be community spread, health officials said.

A man in his 80s with COVID-19 is listed as stable in a Billings hospital, according to a press release form the Unified Health Command. When he was hospitalized was not specified in the release. At the time of the release the man did not need to use a ventilator.

Friday morning, Yellowstone County reported eight new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 22 cases, with the assumption that some caught the new virus through community spread.

Community spread means people who have been infected with the virus where the source of the infection is unknown, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Some of the individuals testing positive have unknown exposure and therefore we have made the assumption that we have community spread of COVID-19," said John Felton, the County Health Officer, in a press release.