Yellowstone County sheriff asking public for help in finding missing woman

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in finding a woman most recently seen Wednesday in downtown Billings.

Rachelle Burgess, 27, was reported missing Tuesday, and YCSO investigators began their search in the area of Two Moon and Earl Gus Park. Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Thursday that Burgess, an Indigenous woman, visited a church downtown the following day.

“We would still like to talk to Rachelle so we can confirm she is safe and help her however we can,” Linder said.

Burgess stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. As of Wednesday, she was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a fur collar, a gray sweatshirt, jeans, and possibly a white and black spotted fur scarf, according to YCSO.

Anyone with information on how to reach Burgess can call YCSO at 406-256-2929.

Rep. Tyson Running Wolf, a Democrat from Browning, has introduced a bill for the 2023 State Legislature that would create grant funding for finding missing persons in Montana. Lawmakers heard testimony on the bill Tuesday, the University of Montana's Legislative News Service reported.

If passed, $61,000 from the state’s general fund would be used to train local search teams made up of local agencies and volunteers. The grant would be administered by the Montana Department of Justice.

Last month, a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory was issued for a Billings woman allegedly abducted at gunpoint by an ex-boyfriend. Officers with the Billings Police Department found Shanyel Strange Owl, 30, safe on Dec. 11. She is cooperating with police in the investigation into her disappearance, according to a statement from the department, and no criminal charges have been filed in connection to her going missing.