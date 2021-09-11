Yellowstone County Sheriff identifies man found dead in the Yellowstone River

The body of a man recovered from the Yellowstone River near Dover Park on Thursday has been identified as 71-year-old Gary Mollet.

There were no signs of foul play following an autopsy, but the investigation into Mollet’s death is still ongoing, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder wrote in an announcement Saturday.

“The cause of death has not yet been specified and we will be waiting on toxicology reports before that happens,” he wrote.

Crews building a bridge across the Yellowstone River saw Mollet’s body at around 10 a.m. on Thursday, the Gazette previously reported, and it was soon pulled from the water and taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Billings.

In his announcement Saturday, Linder wrote that at this time it seems Mollet, a Billings resident, had only been in the water for a few hours before he was found.

