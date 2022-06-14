Yellowstone County Sheriff searching for Northern Cheyenne woman missing in Billings

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Arshanda Knowshisgun, a 38-year-old Northern Cheyenne woman who was last seen in the Billings Heights during the early morning hours Sunday.

Knowshisgun, who lives in Muddy Creek on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, traveled to Billings on Saturday for a Kevin Gates concert at Metra Park. Knowshisgun is 5 feet, 5 inches and 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black dress and no jacket.

LaVonne Scalpcane, Knowshisgun’s aunt, said the family has been searching for Knowshisgun since Sunday.

“On Monday, we had four different vehicles, and we split up and combed Lockwood, Billings Heights, the homeless camps and bars. We hung up posters. We were out until 12:30 this morning, and still nothing,” she said, adding that family members are exhausted, stressed and “very worried.”

While Native Americans comprise roughly 6.7% of Montana's population, they account for, on average, 26% of the state's active missing persons cases.

Anyone with information on Knowshisgun’s whereabouts is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.

