 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical

Yellowstone County Sheriff searching for Northern Cheyenne woman missing in Billings

  • 0
arshanda

Arshanda Knowshisgun, 38, was last seen in the Billings Heights on Sunday.

 Courtesy Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Arshanda Knowshisgun, a 38-year-old Northern Cheyenne woman who was last seen in the Billings Heights during the early morning hours Sunday.

Knowshisgun, who lives in Muddy Creek on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, traveled to Billings on Saturday for a Kevin Gates concert at Metra Park. Knowshisgun is 5 feet, 5 inches and 135 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black dress and no jacket.

LaVonne Scalpcane, Knowshisgun’s aunt, said the family has been searching for Knowshisgun since Sunday.

“On Monday, we had four different vehicles, and we split up and combed Lockwood, Billings Heights, the homeless camps and bars. We hung up posters. We were out until 12:30 this morning, and still nothing,” she said, adding that family members are exhausted, stressed and “very worried.”

While Native Americans comprise roughly 6.7% of Montana's population, they account for, on average, 26% of the state's active missing persons cases. 

People are also reading…

Anyone with information on Knowshisgun’s whereabouts is asked to call the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office at 406-256-2929.

0 Comments
0
0
0
3
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Billings teen reported missing

Billings teen reported missing

Lacee Marie Robinson was last seen May 28 at a residence on Third Avenue South. She was recently diagnosed with a medical condition that makes her prone to illness, according to her family, and the Billings Police Department is investigating her disappearance.

Watch Now: Related Video

Officials warn 'you could die' amid heatwave scorching the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News