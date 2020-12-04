Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office acquires three helicopters

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’ve literally seen two or three calls in a day, and then I’ve seen no calls for months on end,” said Blain, 57. “I would say that 75% percent of the time when the sheriff’s office does call, it’s somebody who’s missing.”

Linder said it was when he requested help for a search from the Billings Flying Service, and was told that he would have to wait a day, that he asked Blain what type of helicopter would best suit the sheriff’s office. After getting approved for the OH-58Cs, Blain and two other pilots from Billings Flying Service flew them in from Barstow, California.

“They were fresh out of military service, and still have the military paint job. We had to use white duct tape to make the tail numbers,” Linder said.

Although the helicopters alone came at no cost, Linder said Yellowstone County commissioners have set aside $70,000 that will go toward a new paint job identifying it with the sheriff's office, rewiring the helicopter, outfitting it with radio equipment, fuel and paying for rental space. Once it goes into service for the sheriff’s office, which Linder expects to be in March, pilots for the helicopter will still come through Billings Flying Service.

“Most of what’s budgeted is going to be one-time expenses. The rest of it will be maintenance and fuel,” Linder said.