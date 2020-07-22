Yellowstone County Sheriff's office recovers body from Yellowstone River at Huntley Bridge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and other first responders gathered at the Huntley Bridge early Wednesday to recover a body found in the Yellowstone River just before noon.

Rescuers set up just southeast of the bridge off Highway 312 and a boat was used to retrieve the body from the water.

"The condition of the body indicates it has likely been in the river for several days," Sheriff Mike Linder wrote in a press release issued at about 2:45 p.m.

Deputies on scene determined the body was of an adult male "but no identification was found and the condition inhibits further identification at this time," according to Linder.

A person who had been in the area saw the body floating in the river sometime around 11:55 a.m. and called dispatch.

An autopsy will take place Thursday and Linder said that more information will be released as it becomes available. The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff.

Before the recovery, rescuers appeared to be looking at an area below the bridge near a bridge support.

"There was a lot of debris up against the bridge support there," Linder said. The sheriff confirmed the body was found in the water near a bridge support.