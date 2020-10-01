 Skip to main content
Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office unveils new crime scene truck
Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office unveils new crime scene truck

Sheriff's van

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, left, and detectives Frank Fritz, right, and Shane Bancroft tour the department's new mobile crime scene van Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office has a new grant-funded incident response vehicle to use for crime scene investigations, search and rescue missions or as a mobile command center for large events.

The 2020 Freightliner MT55 will replace the 1995 converted bread delivery box truck that the office had used for more than two decades.

“It’s like night and day,” said Detective Shane Bancroft.

Sheriff's van

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department detectives Frank Fritz, left, and Shane Bancroft tour the department's new mobile crime scene van Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

The $437,659 purchase was funded by a Montana Disaster and Emergency Services grant. The office plans to loan the vehicle to other law enforcement agencies upon request.

Sheriff Mike Linder invited the media to tour the vehicle on Wednesday.

The vehicle has space to interview witnesses or suspects and tag evidence. It’s fully equipped with telescoping LED lights, interior monitors and multiband two-way radio.

A camera pole means they’ll no longer need to climb up in the bucket of a fire truck to shoot aerial photos, Bancroft said.

And, critically, the new vehicle has a bathroom. The old box truck did not.

Sheriff's van

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department shows off the department's new mobile crime scene van Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

The vehicle was custom built by LDV Specialty Vehicles in Burlington, Wisconsin.

Sheriff's van

Yellowstone County Sheriff's Department shows off the department's new mobile crime scene van Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
