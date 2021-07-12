Yellowstone County signals debate on recreational marijuana

Yellowstone County commissioners will vote Tuesday morning to open debate on recreational marijuana coming to the county on Jan. 1.
Commissioners will vote on holding an Aug. 3 public hearing on whether to take to voters in November a ballot question to ban recreational marijuana in Yellowstone County.
The commissioners' board meeting begins at 9:15 a.m. on the third floor of the Stillwater Building downtown.
At this point, the county is unsure if they want to ban legal pot entirely, or just implement restrictions. The proposed public hearing in August is intended to give commissioners guidance in crafting the ballot question.
In essence, the commission wants to re-poll the county's voters to make sure they really want legal marijuana--an action the state legislature has given them the power to do.
Montana voters in 2020 overwhelmingly approved legalizing recreational marijuana; in Yellowstone County the vote was 50.7% to 49.3% in favor, a difference of roughly 1,100 votes. Within Billings itself, the margin of victory was higher by roughly 4,000 votes.
At Monday's meeting for the commissioners, a handful of county residents opposed to recreational pot — including two Billings City Council members — urged commissioners to turn the question back to voters.
"The voters ... were snookered," Steve Zabawa, a longtime opponent of legalized marijuana, told commissioners. "Let's give it a redo."
Last month, "Wrong For Montana" — the group Zabawa set up to contest last November's approval of recreational pot — filed a motion to dismiss its lawsuit to overturn the ballot initiative.
Billings City Council member Pam Purinton told commissioners that recreational pot would bring nothing but problems to the county.
"I (am) concerned about the effects this will have on our youth," she said.
She warned that crime rates would increase, putting stress on public safety resources that are already stretched too thin.
"We will not be able to tax ourselves enough" to manage the problem, she said.
Last week, Billings City Council voted to take its own ballot question to voters.
State lawmakers crafted legislation earlier this year that divided the business of producing and selling recreational marijuana into seven categories, and gave municipalities the ability to go to voters once and ask which of the seven categories they want operating within city boundaries.
City Council will decide in the next three weeks whether to take to voters in November the option of barring the various recreational marijuana businesses from operating in the city.
However, there's a still a question of procedure. Should the county take its question to voters on whether to rescind recreational marijuana, the city might not have a need to take the business category question to city voters.
Billings city administrator Chris Kukulski, who also attended the commissioners' discussion meeting on Monday, expressed his hope that the legal teams of both the city and the county would work together on the issue.