Yellowstone County signals debate on recreational marijuana

Yellowstone County commissioners will vote Tuesday morning to open debate on recreational marijuana coming to the county on Jan. 1.

Commissioners will vote on holding an Aug. 3 public hearing on whether to take to voters in November a ballot question to ban recreational marijuana in Yellowstone County.

The commissioners' board meeting begins at 9:15 a.m. on the third floor of the Stillwater Building downtown.

At this point, the county is unsure if they want to ban legal pot entirely, or just implement restrictions. The proposed public hearing in August is intended to give commissioners guidance in crafting the ballot question.

In essence, the commission wants to re-poll the county's voters to make sure they really want legal marijuana--an action the state legislature has given them the power to do.

Montana voters in 2020 overwhelmingly approved legalizing recreational marijuana; in Yellowstone County the vote was 50.7% to 49.3% in favor, a difference of roughly 1,100 votes. Within Billings itself, the margin of victory was higher by roughly 4,000 votes.