Yellowstone County Spelling Bee announces 2021 winners

This year, due to the pandemic, the Montana spelling bees (school, county and state) were held virtually on the Scripps Online Testing Platform.
There were a total of 144 registered schools statewide that participated and were allowed to have one champion advance to the county level. The winners were determined by their scores on the online test.
Yellowstone County had 17 participating schools and eight spellers scored above the minimum score, allowing for all eight of them to be county spelling champions. Every year Yellowstone County sends the top four spellers to state but this year, the eight spelling champions qualified for the Treasure State Spelling Bee.
Florence-Carlton seventh-grade student Carter Rayburn was the winner of the Treasure State Spelling Bee that was held online March 25.
The Yellowstone County spelling champions, their county placement and schools are as follows:
- First place: Sadie MacAskill, Will James Middle School
- Second place (tie): Brennen Corey, Laurel Middle School
- Second place (tie): Laira Larson, Lockwood Middle School
- Second place (tie): Isabel Ward, Lewis & Clark Middle School
- Third place (tie): Tegan Gaskill, Ben Steele Middle School
- Third place (tie): John Swoope, Shepherd School
- Fourth place: William LeFevre, Castle Rock Middle School
- Fifth place: Homa Masood, Elysian School
Because the bees were virtual, the Yellowstone County Commissioners and the county bee director Julia Lillethun went to all eight schools for a celebratory presentation of trophies, certificates and other special awards.