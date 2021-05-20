Yellowstone County Spelling Bee announces 2021 winners

This year, due to the pandemic, the Montana spelling bees (school, county and state) were held virtually on the Scripps Online Testing Platform.

There were a total of 144 registered schools statewide that participated and were allowed to have one champion advance to the county level. The winners were determined by their scores on the online test.

Yellowstone County had 17 participating schools and eight spellers scored above the minimum score, allowing for all eight of them to be county spelling champions. Every year Yellowstone County sends the top four spellers to state but this year, the eight spelling champions qualified for the Treasure State Spelling Bee.

Florence-Carlton seventh-grade student Carter Rayburn was the winner of the Treasure State Spelling Bee that was held online March 25.

The Yellowstone County spelling champions, their county placement and schools are as follows: