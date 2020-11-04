 Skip to main content
Yellowstone County still counting ballots
Election Official James Mariska runs a ballot counting machine at the Yellowstone County Courthouse in Billings on Election Day, Tuesday. Mariska said the ballot he was holding wasn't able to be read on its first time through the machine. He said that usually he will try to run a ballot through the machine a few times to try to read it before it is placed in a basket where the ballots that weren't readable are collected.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

All day Tuesday, Yellowstone County elections office staff worked on counting the tens of thousands of ballots returned by county voters over the last month, a process that started on Monday. 

"We had everything through the mail yesterday counted when we stopped (Tuesday night)," county elections administrator Bret Rutherford said Wednesday afternoon. 

The only mail ballots not counted by the end of the day were those that needed duplicating because of issues like stains on the ballot or similar type damage, he said. 

Election Official Sylvia Parman stacks a box of ballots at the Yellowstone County Courthouse in Billings on Election Day, Tuesday.

Staff spent the day Wednesday checking in and counting the ballots dropped off by voters on Election Day, and the ballots cast by those registering to vote late. 

"Hopefully, we can get them all opened and counted early this evening," Rutherford said Wednesday. 

Ballot counting began on Monday; a relatively new state law allowing county election offices to begin counting absentee and mail ballots the day before Election Day. The move greatly reduces the workload on staffers and officials who in the past couldn't start counting votes until Election Day.

In August, Yellowstone County opted to hold its general election completely by mail and sent 93,933 ballots to the county's registered voters.

Election Officials Sylvia Parman, left, and Norma Peterson hold boxes of ballots at the Yellowstone County Courthouse in Billings on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

So far, 78,371 ballots have been cast in the county, well above Yellowstone's previous record of 71,871 ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election. Adding to this year's record total will be the provisional ballots that election staff will count next week. 

Under state law, county election offices can begin counting provisional ballots the Monday after Election Day. 

Provisional ballots are cast by voters who believe they are registered to vote but received no ballot in the mail, or showed up to a polling location and found they weren't on the rolls. State law allows for same-day voter registration.

Election judges then take those ballots that were cast and review voter records to decide whether those provisional ballots were indeed cast by county residents registered to vote.

