Yellowstone County still counting ballots

All day Tuesday, Yellowstone County elections office staff worked on counting the tens of thousands of ballots returned by county voters over the last month, a process that started on Monday.

"We had everything through the mail yesterday counted when we stopped (Tuesday night)," county elections administrator Bret Rutherford said Wednesday afternoon.

The only mail ballots not counted by the end of the day were those that needed duplicating because of issues like stains on the ballot or similar type damage, he said.

Staff spent the day Wednesday checking in and counting the ballots dropped off by voters on Election Day, and the ballots cast by those registering to vote late.

"Hopefully, we can get them all opened and counted early this evening," Rutherford said Wednesday.

Ballot counting began on Monday; a relatively new state law allowing county election offices to begin counting absentee and mail ballots the day before Election Day. The move greatly reduces the workload on staffers and officials who in the past couldn't start counting votes until Election Day.