Yellowstone County surpasses 500 dead from Covid-19

Yellowstone County reached a grim milestone in its battle against Covid-19 Wednesday when the county surpassed 500 Covid-19 deaths following a surge of cases as the omicron variant of the disease tears through Montana.
The county has now recorded 506 deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020 with recent reports of 10 more county residents succumbing to the illness, according to a statement released by Riverstone Health Wednesday afternoon. Eight of those 10 were discovered by death certificate review and the remaining two died at Billings hospitals.
“In all 10 cases, the victims had underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness,” Riverstone said. “They ranged in age from 50s to 90s. Three deaths occurred in December, six in January and one in February.”
The deaths included: An unvaccinated man in his 60s, who died at a Billings hospital Tuesday. An unvaccinated man in his 70s, who died at a Billings hospital Monday. A man in his 70s, who died at a local care facility in late January. He was vaccinated but didn’t receive a booster. An unvaccinated man in his 50s, who died at a Billings hospital in late January. An unvaccinated man in his 90s, who died at a residence in late January. An unvaccinated woman in her 90s, who died at a residence in mid-January. An unvaccinated woman in her 60s, who died at a residence in early January. An unvaccinated man in his 50s, who died at a Billings hospital in late December. An unvaccinated man in his 60s, who died at a residence in late December. An unvaccinated woman in her 80s, who died at a Billings hospital in early December.
As of Wednesday, Billings hospitals had 84 Covid-19 patients. A total of 51 were unvaccinated and 33 were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized, 16 were in Intensive-care units and eight were on ventilators, according to Riverstone Health.
Vaccine hesitancy has continued to plague the state and has contributed to increasing cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Only 54% of Montanans age 5 and over have been vaccinated against Covid-19. In Yellowstone County the vaccination rate is even lower with only 53% of the eligible population fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 vaccines are available at local medical clinics and pharmacies. RiverStone Health will offer a free, walk-in community COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people age five and older: Thursday, Feb. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Shrine Auditorium at 1125 Broadwater Ave.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations can be scheduled by appointment with the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic at 406-247-3382. Vaccinations also can be scheduled with RiverStone Health Clinic at 406-247-3350.