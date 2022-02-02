Yellowstone County surpasses 500 dead from Covid-19

The county has now recorded 506 deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020 with recent reports of 10 more county residents succumbing to the illness, according to a statement released by Riverstone Health Wednesday afternoon. Eight of those 10 were discovered by death certificate review and the remaining two died at Billings hospitals.

The deaths included: An unvaccinated man in his 60s, who died at a Billings hospital Tuesday. An unvaccinated man in his 70s, who died at a Billings hospital Monday. A man in his 70s, who died at a local care facility in late January. He was vaccinated but didn’t receive a booster. An unvaccinated man in his 50s, who died at a Billings hospital in late January. An unvaccinated man in his 90s, who died at a residence in late January. An unvaccinated woman in her 90s, who died at a residence in mid-January. An unvaccinated woman in her 60s, who died at a residence in early January. An unvaccinated man in his 50s, who died at a Billings hospital in late December. An unvaccinated man in his 60s, who died at a residence in late December. An unvaccinated woman in her 80s, who died at a Billings hospital in early December.