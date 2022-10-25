Yellowstone County terminates all bids to privatize MetraPark management

Yellowstone County has terminated the bid process to privatize MetraPark and filed a motion in District Court Tuesday to dismiss a lawsuit brought against it by a local attorney alleging that county leaders had inappropriately handled the process in looking to privatize management of the county-owned event facility.

With the motion, the county has cancelled and rejected the two bids submitted by the two private companies vying to take over Metra management. OVG and ASM Global, both L.A.-based events and venue management companies, had submitted bids

The move comes in response to local attorney Gene Jarussi, who filed a complaint with District Court last month, asking that the county's entire bid process be declared invalid and that OVG be disqualified from participating.

Jarussi then filed for a temporary restraining order earlier this month, which was granted last week, to stop the county from evaluating the two bids it had received or to make a decision in the matter.

The county's motion on Tuesday to dismiss the lawsuit and its move to cancel the entire bid process and reject the two bids it had received looks to invalidate Jarussi's complaints.

"The complaint is moot," Jeana Lervick, chief in-house deputy county attorney, wrote in the motion. "Jarussi requested the court stop the process with the requests. The county stopped the process with the requests. There is no process for the court to stop. There is no relief for the court to grant."

Jarussi doesn't believe the issue is moot. His concern is that the county's move to simply walk away from the process will do nothing to ensure the process is handled properly the next time.

"This is something that's capable of repetition," he said. "My claim is it's wrong this time, it's going to be wrong every time. It's not appropriate to do it again the same way."

Jarussi is also concerned that the motion to dismiss does nothing to address his issue with OVG. Jarussi believes the company should still be disqualified in the future from bidding to take over management at Metra.

In a letter sent to OVG and ASM Global, the county's purchasing agent James Matteson explained the county's position.

"It is clear to the county commissioners that the process continues to be beleaguered by doubts and the board is concerned that the public continues to have apprehensions regarding its processes in this matter," Matteson said. "Therefore, upon recommendation from counsel the board will be canceling and rejecting in whole all proposals at this time, as in the best interest of the county to conclude litigation and move forward."

Jarussi has argued in his court filings that specific communication between commissioners Don Jones and Denis Pitman and OVG violated the "no contact" clause included in the public bid process and that the two sides colluded to bring about a specific outcome.

The county, in its letters to OVG and ASM, reiterated the legitimacy of its bid process and the actions it has taken.

"To be clear, Yellowstone County asserts that the lawsuit holds no merit," Matteson wrote. "Any communications had between county commissioners, employees or interested members of the public were in no way in conflict or violation of the law. No decision has been made by the board of county commissioners regarding an RFP award and no recommendation for an award was submitted to BOCC by the selection committee."

The county has been grappling for a year with whether to privatize Metra management, creating at times a bitter and contentious debate between the three commissioners that pulled in outside groups like the Billings Chamber of Commerce and the local agriculture community.

The Chamber lobbied hard for privatization, at one point flying in city leaders from neighboring states to speak at a community event about their positive experiences with privatization.

Local ag groups, like the NILE, made their own arguments against it, speaking at meetings that privatization would force out community groups like local 4-H clubs and animal shows if they weren't big enough revenue generators.