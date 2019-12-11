RiverStone Health Healthcare for the Homeless invites the community to join in a candlelight vigil to remember homeless persons who have died, a ceremony that is now in its 26th year.
The Homeless Persons’ Memorial vigil will take place at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn. People are asked to bring a donation of cold-weather gear for homeless persons in our community. Donations of new socks, mittens, gloves, hats and scarves, of any size or color are appreciated. Men’s sizes are typically in short supply, according to a press release from RiverStone.
Although no one has an exact number of homeless individuals in Montana, a January point-in-time survey in 2019 counted 1,343 homeless people in the state. Of those, 333 said they were without shelter.
In Yellowstone County’s District 7, the January survey counted 193 as homeless, or 14% of the state’s total. The number of homeless included 29 who were veterans and 53 who were disabled. Of those homeless in the Billings region, 53 were without shelter, and 22 were under the age of 18. Twenty-two were considered chronically homeless, meaning they had a serious disability and had been homeless continuously for one year, or had four episodes of homelessness in the past 3 years. District 7 includes Yellowstone, Carbon, Big Horn, Stillwater and Sweet Grass counties.
You have free articles remaining.
Through RiverStone Health’s Healthcare for the Homeless, more than 1,800 individuals received health services at shelters and other locations around Billings in 2018. Those individuals made more than 13,150 visits for medical, dental, behavioral health and other services. Common medical services included treatment for hypertension, diabetes, chronic bronchitis, emphysema and heart disease.
The candlelight vigil offers a way to focus on the needs of homeless people living in our community as well as remember homeless people who have died.
For more information, go to riverstonehealth.org.