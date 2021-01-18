Yellowstone County to expand vaccine availability

Those who fall in Phase 1B may call RiverStone Health, St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic for an appointment. The health care facilities received about 2,100 first doses of vaccine, so COVID-19 vaccine continues to outpace supply, according to the press release.

RiverStone Health, the county's public health department, is only scheduling vaccinations for "people 18 and older because it received the Moderna vaccine," according to the press release. There is no charge for the vaccine, however an administration fee will be billed to insurance at Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare. The public health department is not charging an administration fee.

Scheduling comes at a first-come, first-served basis. No walk-in vaccinations will be given and individuals should bring photo identification and insurance information to their appointment. Those who are eligible can schedule an appointment through the following: