Yellowstone County to expand vaccine availability

Starting today, Yellowstone County residents who fall in Phase 1B of Montana's COVID-19 vaccine allocation plan can now schedule an appointment to get their first shot.
Earlier this month, Gov. Greg Gianforte changed the next phase of the vaccine rollout, 1B, to focus on people ages 70 and older, as well as those ages 16-69 who have specific underlying health conditions, and American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk.
Health care personnel, first responders and staff and residents at long-term care facilities in Phase 1A will continue to be vaccinated, according to a press release by the Unified Health Command. The UHC is made up of RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services.
Those age 16-69 with the following conditions are eligible to receive the vaccine in Phase 1B:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down Syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)
- Sickle cell disease
- Type 1&2 Diabetes mellitus
- On a case-by-case basis, medical providers may include individuals with other conditions that place them at elevated risk for COVID-19 complications.
Those who fall in Phase 1B may call RiverStone Health, St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic for an appointment. The health care facilities received about 2,100 first doses of vaccine, so COVID-19 vaccine continues to outpace supply, according to the press release.
RiverStone Health, the county's public health department, is only scheduling vaccinations for "people 18 and older because it received the Moderna vaccine," according to the press release. There is no charge for the vaccine, however an administration fee will be billed to insurance at Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare. The public health department is not charging an administration fee.
Scheduling comes at a first-come, first-served basis. No walk-in vaccinations will be given and individuals should bring photo identification and insurance information to their appointment. Those who are eligible can schedule an appointment through the following:
- St. Vincent Healthcare: 406.237.7050 or if a St. Vincent Healthcare patient, through MyChart at MyChart.SCLHealth.org
- Billings Clinic: 406.435.5744 or if a Billings Clinic patient, through PatientConnect at www.billingsclinic.com/patientconnect.
- RiverStone Health Public Health: 406-651-6596 or through link https://forms.gle/mUA22aWCE5i7XiZu8
“The Unified Health Command continues to work closely with our state partners on vaccine allocation and is administering it as quickly as we are able,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County’s Public Health Officer and President and CEO of RiverStone Health. “We wish we could give more COVID-19 vaccinations, but because vaccine supply has not caught up with demand, I ask residents to be patient.”
