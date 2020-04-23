Yellowstone County will follow Bullock reopening directives

Yellowstone County's public health officer announced Thursday the county will follow Gov. Steve Bullock's directive to begin reopening businesses and other public areas, a day before the county's closure order was set to expire.
John Felton, the county's health officer and CEO of RiverStone Health, said he would not seek to renew the county's order, which closed businesses and restricted movement. Instead, the county would begin its phased reopening.
Phase 1 of the process begins Sunday with the limited reopening of churches, and on Monday with the limited reopening of retail businesses.
Felton said reopening would be predicated on "the premise all of us continue to do our part."
He stated that the order from mid-March shutting down dining areas, bars, casinos, churches and other locations slowed the spread of COVID-19 in Montana's most populous county.
"It's because of the actions we've all taken that we have managed to not overwhelm our health care system," he said.
