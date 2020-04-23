Yellowstone County will follow Bullock reopening directives

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Yellowstone County's public health officer announced Thursday the county will follow Gov. Steve Bullock's directive to begin reopening businesses and other public areas, a day before the county's closure order was set to expire.

John Felton, the county's health officer and CEO of RiverStone Health, said he would not seek to renew the county's order, which closed businesses and restricted movement. Instead, the county would begin its phased reopening.

Phase 1 of the process begins Sunday with the limited reopening of churches, and on Monday with the limited reopening of retail businesses.

Felton said reopening would be predicated on "the premise all of us continue to do our part."