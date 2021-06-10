Yellowstone County woman in her 30s dies from COVID-19

A Yellowstone County resident in her 30s died this week due to COVID-19 related illness, bringing the county’s pandemic death toll to 272 lives lost since April 2020, according to RiverStone Health records.

A woman in her 30s died on Wednesday, June 9, at a Billings hospital. She had underlying medical conditions, and hadn’t been vaccinated against COVID-19. She is the youngest Yellowstone County resident to die of the pandemic virus so far in 2021. In 2020, three Yellowstone County residents in their thirties died of COVID-19 related disease.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this latest pandemic victim,” said John Felton Yellowstone County health officer, president and CEO of RiverStone Health. “Her death is tragic testimony that this virus can attack young people. That’s why everyone age 12 and over needs to get vaccinated against COVID-19.”