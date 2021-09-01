Yellowstone County's longest-sitting judge to retire at year's end

While on the bench Todd has ruled over the Family Recovery Treatment Court, which serves parents whose children have been removed due to substance abuse issues.

“That opportunity opened my eyes to a whole new approach to judicial problem solving and assistance,” he wrote about serving in the recovery court. “In my job, learning never stops. Although it has been the hardest part of my career, it has also been the most rewarding.”

He has also served as president of the Montana Judges Association over the last few years. That time included a battle between the judiciary and the legislature over access to judiciary records. That battle stemmed in part from a poll requested by Todd and the association seeking input from judges on SB140, which allowed the governor to appoint judges without the oversight of a review board.

“Many institutions in Montana and across the country are being seriously challenged,” Todd wrote. “A prime target is the judiciary. It is my hope and prayer that all citizens understand the ramifications of these attacks … the viability of our judicial system may be seriously wounded or even irreparably harmed.”

