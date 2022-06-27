Yellowstone floods see short-term losses, long-term gains

As the Yellowstone River recedes, power is restored and access sites re-opened, questions still remain for damaged property and infrastructure following record flooding, but there’s little concern for the well-being of the river itself.

Local experts see the flood, despite its monumental impact, as the latest in a long history of similar events for the river that will ultimately be for its benefit. Experts point to its fish species as one example.

“Ecologically, for humans, it’s been a disaster,” said United States Geological Survey (USGS) Emeritus Research Biologist Bob Gresswell. “But Montana’s native fisheries have evolved over thousands of years so I think they’ll be able to adapt to any changes from this flood.”

During major floods mature, native fish often find calmer waters to occupy while some nonnative species to the river like brown trout and smallmouth bass may struggle since they haven’t had time to evolve in the waterbody. There are rarely major losses in fish populations due to flooding but in the cases where there are, chances of recovery are high.

Macroinvertebrates like mayflies and stoneflies may also be affected by the sudden, massive force of the floods, but Gresswell says they can easily get replaced by other aquatic insects, depending on when they hatch.

“The numbers will be the same, but the players will change,” he said.

The most likely outlook is that the floods will ultimately improve the health of the ecosystem. The heavy water flow will likely create new tributaries and habitats for fish who may be disturbed or who would have otherwise been unable to access them.

“This is a temporary loss, but there are long term gains,” said Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks Region Five Supervisor Mike Ruggles. “They [fish] will have more food, improved survival space and more room to move around.”

Other species found along the river like the cottonwood tree could also experience long-term benefits from the recent floods. Heavy running waters can remove old or dead trees near the river while leaving behind increased sediment and nutrients that can create new elevations for sandbars, gravel bars and islands. Additionally, cottonwood seedlings left behind can grow in these new areas and replenish the forest border.

“They’re a pretty impressive little plant,” Ruggles said. “You might think this is pretty rough, but they are pretty adaptable.”

Despite historical patterns and gathered data overtime to suggest these outlooks, experts also acknowledge these are still just projections and should only be taken as such due to the severe impacts of this most recent flood.

Although the Yellowstone Valley looks to be in healthy shape for the foreseeable future, recent flooding has also resulted in some environmental harm. One example comes from a wastewater line break running from Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming, to Gardiner’s water treatment plant. The line ran beneath the roadway connecting the communities and a roaring Gardner River washed out large chunks of road in six places across five miles. For about a day-and-a-half raw sewage flowed into the stream, which is a tributary to the Yellowstone River.

The break was identified last Monday afternoon, according to Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly. By Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, he said the wastewater was diverted into a temporary system.

“Probably the only silver lining of having massive water flows coming through the Gardner at that point is that it diffused that wastewater very quickly,” Sholly said.

Despite this quick diffusion, state agencies are still warning of human health and recreational risks along the river. Floodwaters can carry potentially dangerous debris and may contain chemicals and bacteria from damaged or overwhelmed water treatment facilities and flooded homes, businesses, and agricultural fields.

The Department of Environmental Quality monitors water quality across the state and is conducting additional flood monitoring in areas where projects are already ongoing like the Yellowstone River basins.

“Even during moderate rain events, it’s common to find high levels of E. coli bacteria in rivers and creeks,” said DEQ Water Quality Monitoring and Assessment Section Supervisor Darrin Kron. “With historic rain and flood events occurring in parts of Montana, people should take extra precautions and avoid drinking, fishing, and swimming in rivers after flooding.”

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS), ingesting floodwater that contains even small amounts of bacteria can lead to diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and sometimes vomiting or fever.

“Residents should only use water from a safe source for drinking and washing or preparing food,” said Magdelena Scott of the DPHHS Communicable Disease and Epidemiology Section. “Additionally, exposure to contaminated floodwater can cause wound infections, skin rash, or tetanus. The best way to protect yourself is to stay out of floodwater.”

Recently released USGS data indicates that it may be sooner rather than later when we see another flood of similar magnitude. Montana State University Billings Geology Professor Susan Gilbertz says recent history also point to this.

“I guess part of me was surprised by it [the 2022 flood], but another part of me said ‘Well, all you have to do is look at ’97 to know what the possibilities could be and how much worse it could be,” she said.

Gilbertz began studying the Yellowstone river following the flood of 1997 and recently authored a book detailing how healthy rivers and healthy communities can co-exist. In “Bringing Sustainability to the Ground Level: Competing Demands in the Yellowstone River Valley,” she says the solution lies in resilience and sustainability. This type of planning ensures the continued health of the river and local communities and, following the recent flooding, some groups appear to be implementing this type of planning.

Following the Mammoth line-break, Superintendent Sholly said the Park Service plans to build a permanent facility to treat its wastewater, rather than relying on the community of Gardiner. In Billings, the city is scheduled to deploy a new water reservoir on the west end within the next year, which will leave it better prepared for future floods, droughts and other extreme weather events.

The recent damage along the river's edge may lead those previously hesitant to move off the shoreline to reconsider.

“That’s where people say ‘Well, why do we have to do that? That’s never happened, it’s a 500-year flood and it’s not gonna happen,” Gilbertz said. “But now we know that these things can happen and they will happen.”

