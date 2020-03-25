Yellowstone health officials urging people not to use rapid COVID-19 tests

Public health officials are urging Yellowstone County residents not to use rapid COVID-19 tests.

The Unified Health Command, comprised of RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, St. Vincent Healthcare and Yellowstone County Disaster and Emergency Services, is urging people to not use these rapid tests due to serious flaws that could hinder data collection of the disease and provide false results, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.

The Food and Drug Administration has not authorized any test available to purchase for testing at home for COVID-19, according to the release. The rapid tests look for the presence of antibodies that are produced as part of the immune response to a virus. However, antibodies may not be detectable for three to seven days after a person is infected. During this time, a person could be infectious even if the test produces a negative result.

The tests being sent to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services Laboratory and to independent laboratories identify the COVID-19 virus specifically. The rapid tests do not.