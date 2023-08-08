A spectacle is coming to the Big Sky this weekend thanks to two Billings bartenders who’ve been working for the past three years to launch the Yellowstone International Airshow.

The airshow is expected to draw crowds of more than 30,000 to the Billings Logan International Airport on Saturday and Sunday. The lineup features the Navy's Blue Angels and a handful of other aerobatic aviation and precision piloting performances as well as aircraft displays, food trucks and a variety of other activities. Gates open at 9 a.m. The show starts 11 a.m. and will continue until 4 p.m.

The two bartenders, Jake Penwell and Matthew McDonnell got to know each other when they were both worked at downtown bars, often meeting for breakfast after their shifts. They were eating at their favorite spot, the cafe at the Pubic Auction Yards, when they put their heads together to bring an airshow to Billings.

Penwell, 46, and McDonnell, 47, said going to the 1988 airshow as boys growing up in Billings sparked their interest in aviation. They also remembered going to the city’s last major airshow in 2001 and wondered why there hadn’t been one since.

Penwell said watching the Blue Angels perform in 1988 prompted him to join the Navy. His son followed in his footsteps and is now serving.

The Blue Angels are scheduled to perform at 3 p.m. Lieutenant Amanda Lee, the first female pilot in the elite fighter jet flight demonstration squadron.

To accommodate traffic leaving the show, Highway 3 will be shut down from Main Street to Zimmerman Trail from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city will also close off the Rims with barricades from Swords Park to the airport water tower. People will not be allowed to stop to watch the show from the Rims, including from the bike trails.

Commercial flights will not be taking off or landing during the show. Those who need to get to the airport for arrivals or departures before Highway 3 reopens will need to use North 27th Street.

Billings Assistant Director of Aviation and Transit Shane Ketterling recommends allowing two hours for drop off and pick up at the airport on Saturday and Sunday. He advises anyone who can to arrive before 3 p.m. to do so.

"Passengers may have to spend more time in the airport than they want but they will not miss their flights,” he said.

The airport parking lots can’t be used for camping or to watch the airshow. Access to privately-owned and rented hangars will also be shut down during the event.

Airshow ticket holders will receive an email with parking passes and detailed directions.

What to bring:

1. Tickets and government-issued photo identification

2. Comfortable clothing and sturdy, closed-toe shoes

3. Sun protection, such as sunscreen, sunglasses and hats

4. Empty water bottle

5. Camera and binoculars

6. Folding chairs and/or blankets

7. Cash and cards

8. Raincoat or poncho

9. Hearing protection, such as earplugs or noise-canceling headphones

What not to bring:

1. Weapons, firearms, knives and other potentially dangerous items

2. Drones and laser pointers

3. Coolers, outside food and drinks, alcohol and illegal substances

4. Large bags and backpacks

5. Tents and umbrellas

6. Glass containers

For more information about allowed and prohibited items, visit the FAQ page on the airshow website at yellowstoneairshow.com/faq/.