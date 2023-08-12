By midday Saturday, the wind was blowing around 10 mph from the southwest over Billings Logan International Airport. There was roughly 10 miles of visibility.

Although there were no commercial flights leaving the airport Saturday, the skies above Billings were far from clear. For the first time in two decades, military and stunt planes entertained thousands of spectators for the Yellowstone International Airshow.

License plates in the parking area had the names of states throughout the Northwest, but 8-year-old Aiden Gilluly only had to travel a few minutes from his home in Billings to get his photo taken in a tank parked on airshow grounds. His mother, Donna Gilluly said she didn’t expect a turnout as massive as what she saw Saturday. She brought her son to the show after hearing it announced on the radio.

“He really wasn’t that into planes, but after hearing the jets overhead the past few days, he started getting so excited,” she said.

The air show went into its second day welcoming roughly 15,000 people. The weekend-long event had sold out by Thursday afternoon, the Gazette previously reported, with organizers anticipating some 30,000 visitors. Vehicles snaked to the bottom of the hill along North 27th Street in the hours before Saturday’s show.

Dana Bowman kicked off the show by dropping 4,500 feet out of a Cessna. The first double amputee to enlist in the U.S. Army, Bowman carried a massive U.S. flag on his descent to the earth. A performance of "The Star-Spangled Banner" concluded with a thunder of pyrotechnics that shook the ground.

On the ground, visitors could climb inside the cockpits of several jets, helicopters, and armored transports. Between a fighter jet and an Osprey, the crew of Miss Montana offered tours of the plane that’s touched down across entire continents. Proclaimed the state’s official plane by Gov. Greg Giangorte earlier this year, the polished DC-3/C-47 designated as N24320 shined bright in the noon sun.

“She’s a flying museum,” said Bryan Douglas, one of those who championed Miss Montana’s restoration.

Bryan and others with Museum of Mountain Flying, based in Missoula, spend hundreds of hours to get Miss Montana airworthy for a commemorative flight over Europe to mark the 75th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II.

Along with making appearances at several airshows a year, Miss Montana has also played a key role in honoring 13 people killed in a wildfire more than 70 years ago: The smokejumpers who leapt from N24320 to battle the Mann Gulch Fire near Helena in 1949.

The crew is currently accepting donations in order for Miss Montana to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Mann Gulch next year.

In the air, pilots turned, flipped and dove at speeds of over 300 mph. The g-force exerted on anyone inside a plane at that speed operates with thousands of points of weight being pressed onto their body. Capping off the show Saturday were the Navy and Marines pilots in the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, better known as the Blue Angles.

The blue and yellow airframes rocketing over the skies of Billings, sometimes prompting 911 calls, are those of the F/A-18. With a cruising speed of about 775 mph, wind hits the jet’s engine and mixes with the fuel. The eruption, combined with the force at which the wind leaves the plane’s exhaust, creates one of the loudest noises of any machine ever built.

At an average of 140 decibels, the noise ripped through the air and across the spectators along the Rims below: Neeeoooow.

Two hours into the show, Dallas Mather’s favorite was a stunt plane dotted vibrantly with Jelly Belly jelly bean signage. When the plane touched back down, Dallas and his father, Mitch Mather, had lunch in the grass near the Jelly Belly plane. Dallas swatted grasshoppers off his dad while he ate.

“It’s his first and my third,” said Mitch Mather, who drove in from Wilsall to see the show. “It’s always a great time. It’s not everyday you get to see something like this."