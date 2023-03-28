The Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel and the Department of Veterans Affairs will hold a commemoration ceremony to thank and honor veterans of the Vietnam War at noon on Wednesday.

The event will honor the service, sacrifice, and enduring achievements of the Armed Forces and commemorate Vietnam War veterans, including a pinning ceremony for all Vietnam veterans in attendance.

The lapel pins will be presented and include accompanying remarks to reflect the nation’s gratitude for their service and sacrifice. The keynote speaker will be Col. James Mairska, U.S. Army retired. For more information on the lapel pins, visit: vietnamwar50th.com/assets/1/7/Veteran_Lapel_Pin_Fact_Sheet.pdf