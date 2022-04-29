Yellowstone National Park prepares to celebrate its 150th anniversary at the Old Faithful Inn

To kick off the 150th summer of Yellowstone National Park, Xanterra Travel Collection will be hosting a public event at the Old Faithful Inn in Yellowstone National Park on May 6.

Xanterra's theme for the anniversary is 150 years of inspiration. Within that theme and consistent with the vision of the National Park Service, the will be on a message of responsible visitation, stewardship and advocacy, inclusion, and tribal management.

The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. with remarks from the National Park Service and Xanterra. After, there will be a Native American art exhibit and marketplace, free historic yellow bus tours in the Old Faithful area, and free walking tours of the inn. There will be opportunities for interviews following the opening remarks.

For more information, please visit 150th anniversary event at Old Faithful Inn and/or contact Rick Hoeninghausen at rhoeninghausen@canterra.com.

Visit go.nps.gov/Yellowstone150 and follow #Yellowstone150 frequently in 2022 to stay current on commemoration information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0