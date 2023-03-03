Yellowstone National Park’s winter season will start to wrap up March 5 as roads begin to close to the public. By March 15 at 9 p.m., most park roads will be closed including the South, West and East entrances. Annually most of the park closes to the public to plow roads for a spring opening.

Park road and entrance closure dates are listed below. Park gates close at 9 p.m.

March 5: Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

March 7: Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village

March 12: Canyon Village to Fishing Bridge Junction

March 15: South, West and East entrances and all remaining roads

Visitor services will also be closed. At Mammoth Hot Springs, the hotel’s Gift Shop, Ski Shop and Map Room Barista/Bar will be open through March 5 for the winter season.

At Old Faithful, the Bear Den Gift Shop, Geyser Grill and Visitor Education Center will be open through March 15. The Snow Lodge and Cabins will be open through March 4 for the winter season.

Warming hut closure dates range between March 5 and March 15.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner through Mammoth Hot Springs and Tower Junction to Cooke City remains open to automobiles all year, weather-permitting.

At Mammoth Hot Springs, the Albright Visitor Center, Yellowstone General Store, Post Office, medical clinic and self-service fuel pumps stay open all year. Self-service fuel pumps are also available at the Tower-Roosevelt Service Station year-round.

Visitors driving to and in the park this time of year should have flexible travel plans and prepare for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time.

To view the current status of park roads, visit the Park Roads section on Yellowstone’s website.

Visitors can also receive Yellowstone road alerts on mobile phones by texting “82190” to 888-777. An automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions.

Visitors can also call the park at 307-344-2117 for recorded information.

Yellowstone begins reopening some roads and services in April. Weather-permitting, some park roads and entrances will open to the public at 8 a.m. on April 21. Visit the park website for specific spring reopening dates.

Visit the park website or download the National Park Service app for more information.