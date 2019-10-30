An amateur radio operator class is planned from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Rocky Mountain College library building, 1511 Poly Drive. The Yellowstone Radio Club offers the class to anyone wishing to earn an amateur radio operators license.
The process to earn the license includes:
- Attending the class.
- Studying at home the next week (one hour per day is recommended).
- Taking the FCC exam at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, at the same location of class.
- Attending New Ham Night from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the United Way of Yellowstone County.
Though the class is free, the FCC exam fee costs $15. The YRC grants each person who obtains an amateur radio license a free, one-year membership to the club (a $25 value).
According to information from the club, anyone with an amateur radio license can:
- Operate a base station, mobile radio or handheld radio.
- Communicate with other ham radio operators around the world.
- Communicate through satellites, including talking directly with the astronauts on the International Space Station.
- Conduct computer-to-computer Live Chat conversations with other hams — with no wires, cellphones, WiFi or internet.
- Provide health and safety radio communications for local community events like Peaks-to-Prairie and more.
- Provide emergency radio communications in times of disaster to help family and neighbors.
For more information, contact Charlie Hanson/N7ERG by calling 696-2039 or emailing desdist5@msn.com, or go to the YRC Club website at k7efa.net.