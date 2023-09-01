Yellowstone Repertory Theatre has announced its season five. The Billings-based theater group will present two main stage shows at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, a world premiere and a production of our much-postponed favorite play.

For the first time, YRT will produce an original play that the company helped to develop. “Straight On To Stardust,” the first full-length play by two-time High Plains Book Award winner Craig Lancaster, opens with a dead father, a son who made a promise to him, and an old dog who’s along for the ride.

As Clinton Cobb carries his dad’s body from Billings, Montana, to burial in Albuquerque, New Mexico, he must confront his memories, the steadily worsening weather, and the hopes and fears of his adult daughter and his ex-wife back home.

YRT collaborated with Lancaster on the development of the script, providing feedback through a Zoom reading and a public reading at This House of Books. YRT Artistic Director Craig Huisenga said, “If you know Craig Lancaster’s writing, you know he tells great stories, with vivid characters and funny, engaging dialogue. Stardust shares all those traits. We’re looking forward to sharing this original work from our own community.”

In May, 2024, YRT will stage one of its favorite plays, “The Book of Will” by Lauren Gunderson, the most-produced living playwright in the U.S. since 2016. It has been postponed twice because of Covid.

Without William Shakespeare, we wouldn’t have literary masterpieces like “Romeo and Juliet.” But without Henry Condell and John Heminges, we would have lost half of Shakespeare’s plays forever. “The Book of Will” combines comedy, suspense, tragedy, and inspiration to form a thriller about the publication of the First Folio. According to the Boulder Weekly in Colorado, “The Book of Will” will bring tears of both laughter and sorrow to all but the most jaded audience member’s eyes. It is, in a word, a triumph.”

Huisenga calls “The Book of Will” one of the best plays he has ever read. “When we read it, we laughed and gasped and cheered and wept. Then, we immediately decided that this was a show we had to share with Billings. We are determined to make that happen this season.”

'Straight On To Stardust'

A World Premiere by Craig Lancaster

Directed by Craig Huisenga

Oct. 20 - Nov. 4, 2023

'The Book of Will'

Directed by Craig Huisenga

May 10 - 24, 2024

All performances will be presented in the intimate Black Box Theater at NOVA Center for the Performing Arts, 2317 Montana Avenue.

Both plays contain strong language that may not be suitable for younger audiences.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for students, with discounts for subscribers and groups. Students with ID are free on “Sponsor a Student Nights.” Details are available at www.YellowstoneRep.org.