Billings asks residents to conserve water as Yellowstone River tops 16 feet and shuts down water treatment plant

The Yellowstone River crested at 16 feet overnight, hitting 16.3 at 8 a.m. Wednesday, flooding ranches and farmsteads between the Yellowstone and the Clarks Fork south of Billings, and overwhelming the Billings city water treatment plant.

The city shut down the treatment plant late Tuesday night as the Yellowstone swelled to 16 feet. The river needs to be at 15 feet or below for the plant to operate effectively.

"The City of Billings is asking residents to conserve water, specifically refrain from watering grass and using irrigation systems supplied by the city water plant," said Victoria Hill, the city's public information officer. "The water system has between a day to a day-and-a-half of water supply for Billings."

Billings Public Works officials warned city leaders Monday night that if the river rose to 15 feet it would put the water and wastewater treatment plants in jeopardy. By Tuesday evening crews had placed sandbags and taken measures to protect equipment there as the river hit 15 feet.

Early Wednesday morning the river had risen to 16 feet and city crews were scrambling with heavy equipment to keep flood waters out of the treatment plant and to protect the plant's levee.

The area south of Billings at River Road and Duck Creek was nearly all under water, flooding a number of farms and ranches. Water from the Clarks Fork had flooded land and ranch houses around Byam Road at the Yellowstone/Carbon County line as well as the Pryor Edgar Road near Edgar.

— This story will be updated.

