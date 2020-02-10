Yellowstone Substance Abuse Connect plans meeting

Yellowstone Substance Abuse Connect coalition will announce its 2020 Action Plan for addressing substance abuse and related crime in the community during a meeting from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Mansfield Center, St. Vincent Healthcare, 2900 12th Ave. N.

The coalition formed more than a year ago in response to an increase in violent crime in Yellowstone County – driven in part by the methamphetamine crisis. U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme, through the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, partnered with United Way of Yellowstone County and many other community organizations to organize the coalition. The coalition’s goal is to substantially reduce drug related crime and addiction through effective prevention, treatment, diversion and enforcement efforts. United Way of Yellowstone County, through an Executive Committee of community members, oversees the coalition. To date, the coalition has primarily been funded by federal High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area grants administered by the Billings Police Department.