The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will host its bi-annual low-cost spay and neuter clinic at MetraPark on Saturday and Sunday. The clinics are low-cost in order to serve pet owners who would not be able to alter their animals through any other means.
One of the shelter's goals is to prevent unwanted litters in the community, which can be accomplished by spaying and neutering household pets. The organization is scheduled to spay/neuter nearly 300 animals, preventing thousands of unwanted cats and dogs in the Billings area.
YVAS plans its spring clinic for April of 2020, according to a press release from the organization.
You have free articles remaining.
Appointments are required for the clinics.
For more information, call YVAS at 294-7387, or go to yvas.org.