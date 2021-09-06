Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter to unveil new mural

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter welcomes the community to bring their pets and attend the official unveiling ceremony of its new mural, "Hope" on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the entrance to the shelter at 1735 Monad Rd. Light refreshments and “pup”-sicles will be provided.

Earlier this year, the shelter sought out artists to submit mural designs that demonstrated the importance of a pet-friendly community as well as the role that animals play in the lives of people.

"Hope", designed by local artist, Wayne Small, was selected after receiving the most online votes from the community.

"YVAS has made a major impact in my life through the adoption of three dogs and a chicken over the years," Small said. "I am sympathetic to YVAS’s goal of compassion and safety for animals in our community."

YVAS Executive Director Triniti Chavez says she and the staff are excited to see the colorful mural help those arriving at the shelter feel more at home when they look for an animal. The mural, and soon-to-be installed adjoining Rainbow Fence, will be a space for adopters to celebrate the adoptions as well as a place to honor memories of previous pets.