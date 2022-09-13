Yellowstone Valley Coalition offers suicide prevention conference

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Yellowstone Valley has organized “Building Up & Encouraging a Compassionate Community.”

The public is invited to attend the free conference on suicide prevention from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 23.

The conference, supported in part by RiverStone Health, will provide information about suicide risks and increase attendees’ ability to help a person at risk. Unspoken Words, a Native American podcast team, will host the conference. Speakers will highlight the work of the Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center, Pay Love Forward, Adult Resource Alliance, Adaptive Performance, which focuses on veterans, and Step In, an organization that builds up protective factors to save lives.

Participants may attend virtually or in person at the St. Vincent Healthcare Mansfield Education Center in Billings. In-person attendance is limited and registration is required. Register online at spcoalitionyv.org/2022conference.

Continuing education credits will be available for nurses, teachers, addiction counselors, mental health counselors and clinical social workers.