The Yellowstone Valley Food Hub will host its annual fundraiser at the Wild Flower Kitchen in Absarokee on Saturday, Oct. 5. The event, called “Chef Goldman’s Farm to Table Dinner,” will feature food raised by the food hub’s local producers. The four-course dinner will feature food from 12 local farms and ranches, according to a press release from event organizers. A barn dance will follow.
The Yellowstone Valley Food Hub officially launched last year after the Northern Plains Resource Council and its Billings area affiliate, the Yellowstone Valley Citizens Council, brought together area farmers and ranchers to create an independent growers cooperative. Since then, the food hub has expanded its product offerings and developed a system that allows customers to place orders online with weekly pickup locations in Billings, Red Lodge and Absarokee.
Attendees may meet and socialize with the farmers and ranchers who produced the food served in the dinner. Locally sourced raffle prizes and auction items will also be part of the event.
You have free articles remaining.
Doors open at 4 p.m., with dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The barn dance will be from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Admission to the dance can be purchased with or without a dinner ticket. Tickets for dinner cost $125 per person. Tickets for the dance are $25. Combined dinner/dance tickets cost $135 per person. Proceeds help the cooperative spotlight quality local foods and grow in the year ahead.
For tickets or more information, go to yvfoodhub.com/events.html#.