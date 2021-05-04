Yellowstone Valley Gives celebration kicks off May 6

The Billings Community Foundation is hosting the Annual Yellowstone Valley Gives kick-off event May 6, 2021.

Festivities begin with a 3 p.m. ribbon cutting to showcase the Community Foundation’s Home of Philanthropy. Located at 404 North 30th Street, the building formerly known as the George Henry’s Restaurant, will now house the Billings Community Foundation offices and provide space for future nonprofit trainings.

At 5 p.m. the "Live here, give here!" celebration event will include music by Gilda House, Joyce From the Future, and TALM.

There are two options for attending the outdoor concert: General admission for $20 or a VIP group ticket is $1,000 for 10 and includes inclement weather accommodations, private bar, table service, catering and more.

To donate or learn more information go to https://www.yellowstonegives.org/

