Yogo fire in Little Belt Mountains estimated to be 3,000 acres in size

A fire that began burning Saturday in the Little Belt Mountains was estimated Sunday evening to be about 3,000 acres in size, which is equivalent to about 4.6 square miles.

Called the Yogo fire, the fire is located about 10 miles east of Neihart and about 1.5 miles south of Yogo Peak.

The fire was first reported at about 1:13 p.m. Saturday within the Judith Musselshell Ranger District. Almost six hours later the fire had reached Prospect Ridge and was producing spot fires to the eastern side of the ridge. A helicopter and air tanker were both on the fire Saturday to stop spread to the west and south.

Multiple road closures in the fire area have been announced and hunters and hikers have been urged to avoid the area. People should follow the Judith County Sheriff's Office for evacuation information.

Going into Sunday the fire was estimated to be 700 acres in size. A red flag warning in effect for the fire area Sunday was a concern for personnel assigned to the fire.

By about 6:30 p.m. Sunday the fire had burned about 5 miles east of its origin and was near the confluence of Yogi Creek and Skunk Gulch, according to an update posted to the InciWeb fire information website.

The cause of the wildfire was still unknown Sunday.

