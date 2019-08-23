Editor note: I have decided to write this story as a first-person narrative. The experiences I had while touring the YAM were simply too raw and personal to tell in any other format.
From the outside, The Yellowstone Art Museum appears to be a benign and beautiful space for local and international artists to display their work. Inside, a soothing water fountain, beautiful courtyard and incredible artwork serves as an easy distraction from the building’s history.
Built in the 1800s, the site was home to the original county jail – a holding space for violent offenders, rapists and murders.
In the early 1960s, the jail was converted into what was established as the Yellowstone Art Center. During the mid-to-late 90s, the center received a grant for a $6.2 million dollar expansion.
The jail remained as part of the location’s legacy.
The first floor
The jail began as one small building, then expanded as demand grew.
The original infrastructure to the oldest part of the jail is the gallery next to the gift shop. Steel beams and ceiling that once housed the jail’s drunk tank is the most visible remnant.
“Men, and occasionally women, would have to come here to sober up,” said Abbey Sonntag, tour guide.
Staff have reported hearing conversation and the sound of cards shuffling from the drunk tank.
The entrance to the second jail, built in 1913, after the first one needed an expansion, is still prevalent. The old brick and County Jail insignia etched in stone over the same doorway prisoners walked into now leads to the Raven Café, young artist’s exhibit, and restrooms.
It is said that the ghostly apparition of a man in Sheriff’s attire can be seen standing in the doorway.
The Raven Café was once a courtroom. The judge’s chambers was split, some of it now visible as a walk-in closet with lockers, right next to the café and some has become the café kitchen. The public restrooms were once cells – the doors are the original steel frames complete with rivets now coated over with white paint.
The second floor
Upstairs is where the warden and his family lived. In fact, somehow and for some reason, the “children prisoners” were also kept upstairs in the family quarters. Across the hall were cells for female prisoners.
“The whole jail was their home,” said Sonntag. A terrifying and outlandish concept, especially since the warden and his wife had children.
Now, the second floor houses office space for the staff.
Personnel have claimed to see whom they believe is the ghost of the warden’s wife and even their family dog.
The area is typical office space, until you look closer. The original exterior of the jail is visible as weathered red brick, now part of an exposed wall in the hallway leading to the offices. It is a reminder that while much of the past has been covered, there is an unpleasant antiquity in this cheerful place.
The second floor is also the location of the only capital punishment case in Billings. Juan Cuellae was found guilty of first degree murder after shooting Officer Enos Nelson.
In the hallway between the offices, Juan Cuellae, awaited the gallows – which was inside of the building. His body would drop through a trap door from the second floor, snapping his neck.
According to Gazette archives, he was given a new suit, so he could be buried in it – as well as a shave and a haircut. He received a last meal but could not eat. He asked for a cigarette and awaited his fate.
As we stood in the hallway, Sonntag led us maybe five steps away from the site of the trap door, to the spot Cuellae had his very last cigarette. She began to claim that the smell of cigarette smoke is a common occurrence when speaking about the executed man and sure enough, that is exactly what transpired.
I looked to my photographer Amy and said, “You smell that right?”
She nodded, both of us in disbelief that the aroma of burning tobacco linger between us. And as suddenly as it appeared, the smell was gone.
Sonntag turned to us and said, “This isn’t even the scary part.” She took us to a large elevator and suddenly we were going down.
The basement
I am going to be honest. I didn’t believe the YAM was haunted. I have visited the museum more times than I can count. It’s the home of many an ArtWalk, Jam at the Yam and date night for me and my partner. It was anything but scary.
However, as the elevator opened to the basement, suddenly we were somewhere else entirely. The limestone walls, broken and corroded lead to a long hallway where cells once were. Even with the lights on, and before we even began to explore it, the space was undeniably creepy.
Towards the end of the corridor is the boiler room that once allegedly housed the warden’s son, whom supposedly committed heinous sexual acts towards children in the space. Called “Patrick” by staff, it is believed his spirit will not leave the ruins of the old jail in fear of going to hell.
While taking photos, Amy was visibly uncomfortable. She kept moving her shoulders back and tilting her head like something was touching her. I asked if she was okay and she replied, “Just creeped out.”
The basement is large with many chambers, one of which is solitary confinement. Etched into the walls with whatever I assume the prisoners could find are the names of those who spent their days locked in the tiny room – without fresh air, sunlight or sanity.
The original stairwell is also still partially exposed, but now leads to a ceiling. While we stood with the guide at the bottom of the stairs, an ice-cold pocket of air came between us. Sonntag stopped speaking at the moment I felt the temperature drop.
“Do you feel that?” I asked. Again, I was dumbfounded. Completely taken aback by what was happening around us. Like the smoke, a cold ball of air traveled between us and then dissipated.
“Oh, that’s Frank,” Sonntag said.
The ghost called “Frank” is believed to be a jailer, maybe even a sheriff. He is seen with what looks to be sheriff-like attire and a large key ring. It is believed that the entity “Frank” is a protector and he does not like “Patrick.”
We continued through ruin, heading to a room towards the back – the one Sonntag said scared her the most. Like the rest of the basement, it is a limestone chamber now used to store holiday décor.
The entrance to this room is strange. It is large with giant holes on each side of the door frame, like a possible cell that operated as a space more severe than solitary confinement, but even Sonntag is unsure of its origins. But she does mention that whatever resides there now is sinister.
There is a portion of wall that appears to have once been a doorway, now bricked over. We noticed a large hole stuffed with material which we removed. A steady, cold draft was felt from the hole and upon using flashlights to see what could be on the other side appeared to be a tunnel of some kind.
My photographer and I felt dizzy, and I experienced a sensation of being covered in cobwebs – though I was not.
The atmosphere, the smell of a dank rotting basement, the history – yes, it all had a factor in how I was interpreting the information. It’s hard not to feel the influence of how creepy the basement is.
Nonetheless, it is also a location that stands on its own – without the stories, without the history – as a place I would never visit alone, mostly because I feel I wouldn’t be.
One last goodbye
Sonntag took us to the elevator and we returned to the second floor. We lingered, talking about the building’s history and the ghost, “Frank.”
The hallway was dark but light could be seen through a door at the end. As we spoke, Amy and I both began to feel uncomfortable. We turned to face the door behind us, letting our eyes adjust to the dark. We all stared for a moment, watching what I can only describe as a black mass beginning to take shape to the right of the door frame. Had the tour guide and my photographer not seen exactly what I had seen, I would have thought I was experiencing some kind of delusional manifestation. Yet, there it was and there we were – all of us, seeing the exact same thing, at the same time.
We left the YAM that day, unsure how to explain what we had smelled, felt or witnessed. I was expecting a quick visit, with little-to-nothing to report. Instead, I left there with an incredible story and even more questions.
In a strange way, the dark history of the location is trapped there. The jail has simply been built over, painted and converted – but it is still there, prisoner to a new proprietor.