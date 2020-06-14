Young artist transforms Billings South Side fence into canvas for racial justice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 14-year-old is turning a white picket fence on Billings' South Side into a canvas for a mural.

The finished piece will show five distinct scenes in the history of the United States, moments that the mural’s artist sees as connected to the march toward civil rights for all people of color. They run from 1965 in Selma to 2014 in Standing Rock.

“My goal with my art is to make someone stop and question the society that they live in, and question their choices. Just stop and think,” said Tuswecha Mendoza, who works under the graffiti tag name “Ishoo.”

Mendoza said he’s been an artist for most of his life. In his hometown of Rapid City, South Dakota, he honed his craft through an uncle. He became muralist and graffiti artist during what he said was a dark, lonely time in his life. Rapid City is home to Art Alley, an urban stretch of constantly evolving art painted on its walls, dumpsters and telephone poles.