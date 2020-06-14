Young artist transforms South Side fence into canvas for racial justice

A 14-year-old is turning a white picket fence on Billings' South Side into a canvas for a mural.
The finished piece will show five distinct scenes in the history of the United States, moments that the mural’s artist sees as connected to the march toward civil rights for all people of color. They run from 1965 in Selma to 2014 in Standing Rock.
“My goal with my art is to make someone stop and question the society that they live in, and question their choices. Just stop and think,” said Tuswecha Mendoza, who works under the graffiti tag name “Ishoo.”
Mendoza said he’s been an artist for most of his life. In his hometown of Rapid City, South Dakota, he honed his craft through an uncle. He became muralist and graffiti artist during what he said was a dark, lonely time in his life. Rapid City is home to Art Alley, an urban stretch of constantly evolving art painted on its walls, dumpsters and telephone poles.
“A lot of times, because of my age, I can be overlooked. With graffiti, there’s that anonymity. You look at an artist like Banksy, who’s been able to have such an impact, and we have no idea who he is. He might be a 3-year-old,” said Mendoza, who is Oglala Lakota.
While working part time and living with his grandmother in Bearcreek for the summer, Mendoza’s uncle Ben Sherman offered the fence of his home in Billings to the young artist. Aside from a few “bad apples,” those passing by have stopped, thought and asked about the mural. Sherman said one woman offered to buy more paint.
Included in the mural will be a man wearing the omnipresent face mask worn by millions during the outbreak of COVID-19. Across its mouth will be the words “I can’t breathe,” spoken by Eric Garner, Freddie Gray and George Floyd. Following that will be two fists, one red and one black.
“It’s meant to be a timeline of the oppression of the people of color…and to show that natives stand with the Black Lives Matter movement. This is my voice, and how I’m going to show that,” Mendoza said.
_____________________________________
