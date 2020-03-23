You are the owner of this article.
Young man killed after crash into tree identified by coroner
Young man killed after crash into tree identified by coroner

On Monday, the Yellowstone County coroner identified the victim in a fatal car crash that happened early Saturday morning in Billings.

Robert Farley, 21, died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries resulting from a car crash on the 500 block of Grand Avenue, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.

Farley was a Billings resident, the coroner said.

The Billings Police Department said in a social media post over the weekend that their crash investigations team was investigating a fatal car crash on Grand Avenue involving a pickup truck with a single person inside. 

The vehicle left the road and struck a tree at about 1:38 a.m., according to BPD Sgt. Tony Jensen. The driver was pronounced dead upon arrival at an area hospital. 

