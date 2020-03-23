Young man killed after crash into tree in Billings identified by coroner

On Monday, the Yellowstone County coroner identified the victim in a fatal car crash that happened early Saturday morning in Billings.
Robert Farley, 21, died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries resulting from a car crash on the 500 block of Grand Avenue, according to Yellowstone County Coroner Cliff Mahoney.
Farley was a Billings resident, the coroner said.
The Billings Police Department said in a social media post over the weekend that their crash investigations team was investigating a fatal car crash on Grand Avenue involving a pickup with a single person inside.
The vehicle left the road and struck a tree at about 1:38 a.m., according to BPD Sgt. Tony Jensen. The driver was pronounced dead upon arrival at an area hospital.