A handgun modified for automatic fire. A rifle sawed-off to the size of a handgun. A 20-round magazine-fed shotgun.

These were a fraction of the guns on display in the James F. Battin Federal Courthouse in Billings on Wednesday, all of them seized in connection to crimes committed in and around Billings. Local and federal law enforcement motioned to the table full of guns several times in discussing how to address gun violence in the area.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Montana has seen a record number of convictions for firearms offences in recent years. Federal prosecutors oversaw 153 convictions in 2022 and 157 in 2021, according to data from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Last year, U.S. Attorney for Montana Jesse Laslovich said his office indicted 167 people with crimes related to firearms, a decade-long high. In 10 years, the number of indictments related to guns jumped nearly 300%. Federal laws allow Laslovich’s office to prosecute offenders who either possess firearms after a felony conviction, or possess a gun while committing a drug or violent crime. If convicted, those crimes can add five to 10 years to an offender’s sentence.

“We’re not coming for those who use guns recreationally or to hunt wild game, or just want to possess a gun because they can do so lawfully,” Laslovich said. "Rather, our unwavering focus is on those criminals who possess a gun when they’re prohibited from doing so, as well as those who possess or use a gun when committing a violent crime."

The ATF noted three trends in Billings regarding gun violence, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The firearms are usually stolen, with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Agent Joseph Korth estimating that between 75 to 80% of the guns seized by the ATF in the Billings area are later determined to be stolen. Most of the shooters involved in crime in Billings, according to the AFT, are prior offenders or on some form of court-mandated supervision. In prosecuting gun crimes, Laslovich said his office will “put a special emphasis” on indicting those who possess a firearm while on state or federal supervision.

The final trend in gun crimes, according to both the ATF and statements from local public safety officials for the past several years, ties gun violence to a nexus that includes drug use and drug trafficking.

Between 2020 and 2022, the Gazette previously reported, the Billings Police Department investigated 42 homicides. All but two of those cases were deaths from gunfire.

Collaboration, ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Kirk Howard said, is one solution to reducing violent crime in Billings. The ATF, along with BPD, are partners in the federal initiative Project Safe Neighborhood. Through that partnership, Howard said, BPD submitted its first batch of shell casings collected from crime scenes to the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. The network, operated by the ATF, allows investigators to match ballistics evidence with other cases throughout the country.

BPD Chief Rich St. John said the spike in the number of young people involved in weapons crimes has brought urgency to combating violence in Billings. Last year, according to St. John, the average age of those connected to firearms calls to BPD ranged from 13 to 22 years old.

Last month, an 18-year-old was charged with deliberate homicide after allegedly shooting a man in the parking lot of America’s Wild West. Over the weekend, a man was arrested on his 21st birthday in the same parking lot, and is facing allegations of fighting with police. According to charging documents, he approached officers with a handbag containing a loaded gun.

“We’ve had several incidents of gun violence which were perpetrated by high school age students, and it was nothing more than one group’s grievance against another group,” St. John said. “Those go back to one of the things that we’re dealing with, which is the question: ‘Where does a 13-year-old get a firearm?’ ”

Guns used for crimes in Billings, according to St. John and others who spoke Wednesday, are obtained by theft, particularly thefts from vehicles. They are also obtained through straw purchases, where a second party agrees to buy a gun for a person prohibited from owning one. Investigators have also documented guns in crimes that were traded, either for cash to support a drug addiction or for drugs.

“Firearms are currency in the crime world,” ATF Agent Korth said.