Billings Music Teachers Association announced the winners of the annual Sonatina Festival on Saturday at Hope United Methodist Church.
In all, 35 students performed and were adjudicated by Julie Gosswiller, associate teaching professor of music at Montana State University and Cassidy Bjerken, piano instructor and music director. Top winners were:
Elementary Level
1. Patrick Finnegan, student of Char Waddingham
2. Caleb Law, student of Lynette Tedlund
3. Griffin Nafts, student of Lynette Tedlund
Early Intermediate Level
1. Erin Brackney, student of Tammie Nelson
2. Haddon Benson, student of Therese Bertrand
3. Beau Becker, student of Karen Huffman
Intermediate Level
1. Cailyn Rudolph, student of Lynette Tedlund
2. Ella Groshans, student of Char Waddingham
3. Hannah Berg, student of Char Waddingham
Late Intermediate Level
1. Candy Li, student of Stephanie Stevens
2. Damien Law, student of Lynette Tedlund
3. Amy Keinath, student of Anna Rodriguez
Advanced Level
1. Felixe Becker, student of Karen Huffman
2. Gracie Shea, student of Lynette Tedlund