Youth Dynamics and Frontier Psychiatry partner to address Montana's mental health crisis

Youth Dynamics, the largest provider of child and family mental health services in Montana, has announced a new partnership with Frontier Psychiatry, the state's leading telehealth practice for psychiatric services.

The partnership will make telepsychiatry services available to all children and families served by Youth Dynamics, with Dr. Eric Arzubi, CEO of Frontier Psychiatry, taking on the role of Medical Director for Youth Dynamics.

The partnership aims to expand the scope of mental health services for youth throughout the state. Frontier Psychiatry will utilize its team of board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrists and specialty-trained psychiatric nurse practitioners to provide comprehensive diagnostic assessments, support treatment planning for children and families, and administer pharmacotherapy when appropriate.

Both Youth Dynamics and Frontier Psychiatry are committed to increasing access to high-quality mental health care for all communities in Montana, particularly those that are underserved and hard to reach. Both organizations are also committed to providing trauma-informed and culturally competent care.

"The mental health crisis facing our state's youth is of the utmost importance, and we are proud to partner with Frontier Psychiatry to address it head-on," said Dennis Sulser, Ed.D., CEO of Youth Dynamics. "Together, we will work to ensure that all Montana children and families have access to the care they need."

Arzubi said he appreciates being able to collaborate with a health care leader like Sulser.

“The 2023 Yellowstone County Community Needs Assessment reads like the one from 2013, highlighting poor access to psychiatric care,” Arzubi said. “Those of us in a position of leadership cannot let the 2033 edition be more of the same. I wish more healthcare organizations were willing to collaborate and put patient care above all else."

Most healthcare organizations in Montana are experiencing a lot of physician turnover.

“This trend certainly hasn't spared psychiatrists in our community,” Arzubi added. “A robust telehealth strategy allows us to tap a nationwide pool of talent and give our patients more access to high quality, specialty care. This approach may not work for all medical specialties, but we're lucky that it works well for psychiatry."

For more information, please visit: Youth Dynamics: www.youthdynamics.org; Frontier Psychiatry: www.frontier.care.