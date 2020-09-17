YVAS plans low-cost Spay & Neuter Clinic

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will host its bi-annual Spay & Neuter Clinic on September 19-20 at MetraPark. The clinic is low-cost in order to serve pet owners who would not be able to alter their animals through any other means.

One of the shelter’s goals is to prevent unwanted litters in the community, which can be accomplished by spaying and neutering household pets. YVAS’ fall clinic is scheduled to alter close to 300 animals, preventing thousands of unwanted cats and dogs in the Billings area, according to a press release from YVAS.

Appointments are required for the clinic.

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter will be holding its next low-cost clinic in April of 2021. Signups usually begin one month prior to the clinic. Follow the shelter on Facebook for announcements and more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0