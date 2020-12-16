YWCA Billings gets surprise $1 million gift for domestic violence victims

YWCA has space on its campus for the 24-unit building. What it hasn’t had is the funding to help it happen, she said.

The $1 million unrestricted donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott will help with that.

“This amazing gift provides solid footing for our going out to the community and other foundations for help in raising the remaining $2 million needed to construct this vitally important addition to our campus to help address family homeless. Ms. Scott’s donation is truly a gift to our entire community,” said Olson.

“This pandemic has been a wrecking ball in the lives of Americans already struggling," Scott stated in a press release about the gift. "Economic losses and health outcomes alike have been worse for women, for people of color, and for people living in poverty”.

Scott has pledged billions to help form solutions for issues including domestic violence and poverty. Over the last four months, she has made more than $4.1 billion in gifts to more than 380 organizations around the country.

She is the ex-wife of Amazon.com founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and still owns a large share of the company. Her wealth has been estimated at more than $60 billion, boosted in part by Amazon’s soaring popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic.