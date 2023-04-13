YWCA Billings has opened a new emergency shelter called Gateway Horizons, which will provide safe and secure temporary housing for individuals experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

This facility serves a long-standing need in the community and will be open 24/7, offering a variety of support services to help residents get back on their feet. To celebrate the opening, YWCA Billings will host a ribbon cutting ceremony from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Friday at 909 Wyoming Ave. in Billings.

Gateway Horizons offers 25 private studio apartments, 66 beds that gives residents autonomy and privacy during their stay. The new shelter will also house all YWCA emergency services, which include the 24-hour help and text lines, and hospital accompaniment for sexual assault survivors.

In addition, all residents have access to YWCA’s support services that include case management, legal advocacy, and assistance in finding permanent housing. The shelter will be fully accessible to people with disabilities and will be equipped with safety and security features to ensure the safety of residents and staff.

"We are thrilled to be opening Gateway Horizons, which will provide critical support to individuals in crisis," said YWCA Billings interim CEO, Erin Lambert. "Our new shelter will be a safe and supportive place where individuals can heal from the trauma of abuse, find the resources they need to rebuild their lives."

Gateway Horizons will be a vital resource for the community, as it will provide a safe haven for individuals who are fleeing domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, she said. The shelter will be open to all individuals in need, regardless of their race, religion, or sexual orientation. YWCA Billings is committed to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment where all feel safe and supported.

"We are excited to offer this new service to the community and look forward to working with our partners to ensure that individuals in crisis have the support they need," said Lambert. "We encourage anyone who needs our help to reach out to us, and we will do everything we can to provide the resources and support they need to build lives free from violence."

For more information, please visit the YWCA Billings website at ywcabillings.org.