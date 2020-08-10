Zest brings cookware and entrepreneurial spirit to downtown Billings

The store offers more than 4,000 cookware and kitchen items, and Jodry plans to renovate the space to include a kitchen area for cooking classes. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she hopes to have classes by next year, but noted that restrictions and guidelines will be practiced nonetheless.

COVID-19 was an added stressor when it came to opening, Jodry said.

“I have had more than a few panic attacks about whether or not opening right now is the right decision,” Jodry said.

Jodry’s business partner, Jennifer Flight, closed her kitchenware store, At Home On The Range in Livingston, and offered Jodry her inventory through a personalized financing plan. She couldn’t pass it up, Jodry said.

Jodry plans to purchase the same brands, which puts her one step ahead without having to select items by hand. Because of COVID-19 concerns, she plans to sell them online in the future for delivery or pickup. The fact that more people are staying home and cooking keeps her optimistic.

“Frankly, even if the Billings economy takes a downturn and people aren’t spending as much on some of these higher end items that we sell, I really do think we’re going to be able to maintain the cash flow needed to keep our store running,” Jodry said.