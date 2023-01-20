'Ziggy' Ziegler, a man of faith, graciousness and tireless service, dies at 89

Longtime restaurant owner, Yellowstone County commissioner, and all-around decent man, James “Ziggy” Ziegler died Thursday at age 89.

He died on the 66th anniversary of his wedding to Stella, whom he married when she was 17.

“He took me to my senior prom and that was it. We’ve been together ever since,” Stella said Friday morning. “He was quite a guy.”

Together Ziegler and Stella raised five kids, ran a KOA campground, a bakery and then a restaurant in downtown Billings that still serves homemade dishes and the best cinnamon rolls ever created.

Ziegler served 12 years as a Yellowstone County commissioner beginning in 1990, and before that four years as county auditor.

But it may have been his prison ministry that, aside from family, is his greatest legacy.

Ziegler developed a soft spot for prisoners as an antidote to the anger he felt after his father was murdered by two armed robbers in 1973. To get over his obsession with revenge, a friend suggested he visit the Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge.

In time, his heart softened as he became part of the Catholic Church’s Cursillo prison ministry, talking to prisoners from a victim’s perspective. He served on the board of Alternatives, Inc., a prison pre-release center in Billings.

Over the years, he and Stella employed hundreds of ex-cons at Stella’s Kitchen and Bakery. “If nobody gives them a chance, what’s going to happen to all these people?” Ziegler said in 2010.

It was during one of his prison trips that he met Barry Beach, who had been convicted of murdering a 17-year-old girl, a crime he insisted he was innocent of. Ziegler was one of many who championed his release, which finally came in 2011 after as 28-year term.

