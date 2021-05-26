Zimmerman Trail could reopen Thursday afternoon, if the weather allows

City officials are anticipating Zimmerman Trail reopening Thursday afternoon, should the weather allow crews to finish repairs.

A wreck Monday put three people in the hospital and damaged portions of the roadway between Rimrock Road and Highway 3. It has remained closed since, with the city using the temporary closure to perform some routine maintenance on the road.

Billings Director of Public Works Debi Meling told The Gazette that as of Wednesday a cracked retaining wall had been repaired, crews had paved over the road and several jersey barriers were ready to be installed. She said striping will be painted onto the road, barring any heavy rainfall.

The closure of Zimmerman Trail has compounded traffic along Rimrock Road, where several maintenance projects were already underway. Starting on Tuesday, Rimrock Road at Normal Avenue closed for two weeks for a water rehabilitation project.

"We didn't anticipate having both of these roads closed at the same time, and that's one of the reasons why we're working so quickly to get Zimmerman opened," Meling said.