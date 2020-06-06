You are the owner of this article.
Zimmerman Trail reopened after three-vehicle crash
Zimmerman Trail reopened after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 3 north of Billings temporarily closed the road. 

The crash involving a minivan, an SUV and a pickup occurred around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening, police Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther said.

Zimmerman Trail was open again to traffic by 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Billings Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to free passengers from one vehicle. 

"They pulled them out, but the injuries weren't serious. It was just a bad enough crash," Gunther said. 

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to a tweet sent by the Billings Police Department. Drugs or alcohol were not involved. 

Billings police and firefighters, Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies and American Medical Response were at the scene.

