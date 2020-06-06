Zimmerman Trail reopened after three-vehicle crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zimmerman Trail reopened after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 3 north of Billings temporarily closed the road.

The crash involving a minivan, an SUV and a pickup occurred around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening, police Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther said.

Zimmerman Trail was open again to traffic by 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

The Billings Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to free passengers from one vehicle.

"They pulled them out, but the injuries weren't serious. It was just a bad enough crash," Gunther said.

Speed was a factor in the crash, according to a tweet sent by the Billings Police Department. Drugs or alcohol were not involved.

Billings police and firefighters, Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies and American Medical Response were at the scene.

Crime stats: Billings' most dangerous intersections

Love 0 Funny 3 Wow 0 Sad 11 Angry 9

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.