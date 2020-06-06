Zimmerman Trail reopened after three-vehicle crash

Zimmerman Trail reopened after a crash involving three vehicles on Highway 3 north of Billings temporarily closed the road.
The crash involving a minivan, an SUV and a pickup occurred around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening, police Billings Police Sgt. Glenn Gunther said.
Zimmerman Trail was open again to traffic by 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
The Billings Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to free passengers from one vehicle.
"They pulled them out, but the injuries weren't serious. It was just a bad enough crash," Gunther said.
Speed was a factor in the crash, according to a tweet sent by the Billings Police Department. Drugs or alcohol were not involved.
Billings police and firefighters, Yellowstone County sheriff's deputies and American Medical Response were at the scene.
Though listed among the high-risk intersections in the 2014 and 2015 crime reports, there is no accident data available outside of 2012 for the intersection of Grand Avenue and 24th Street West. That year, there were 26 incidents.
2014 was the first year that the intersection of Grand Avenue and Zimmerman Trail made the list of high-risk intersections. That year, there were 19 incidents reported. Though it remained on the list in 2015, there was no incident total given in that year's report.
The intersection of Monad Road and South 24th Street West is another that first appeared among high risk intersections in 2014. There were 19 accidents reported at the intersection that year, though no total was given for 2015.
The only downtown intersection listed among high-risk intersections by the Billings Police Department is that of Sixth Avenue North and North 27th Street. 2015 was the first year that numbers were reported for the intersection, with 17 accidents.
The intersection of King Avenue West and South 20th Street West first appeared among high-risk intersections in the Billings Police Department's 2014 crime report. That year, there were 25 accidents reported at the intersection. 2015 saw a drop, with 17 accidents reported.
Though there were no accident numbers given from 2012 to 2014, the intersection of Main Street and East Airport Road had 15 accidents reported in 2015. This is less than half of the worst year recorded, in 2011, when there were 37 accidents reported by the Billings Police Department.
The roundabout intersection of King Avenue West and Shiloh Road saw a large drop in the number of accidents reported from 2014 to 2015, from 26 to 15. The latest figure is less than half of that of 2011, in which there were 33 accidents reported.
Though no numbers were recorded for 2012 and 2013, the intersection of Grand Avenue and 17th Street West has continued to decline since 40 accidents were reported in 2010. In 2015, 17 accident were reported at the intersection.
With a total of 15 lanes of traffic flowing in from four directions, it's little wonder that the intersection of Main Street and Wicks Lane has been on the list of high-risk intersections for the last five years. However, 2015 saw a drop in the lowest number of accidents reported over the same five year period, with 21 accidents. 2012 was the worst year of the last half decade, with 32 accidents reported.
The intersection of Central Avenue and 24th Street West had fewer accidents reported in 2015 than the previous five years, with 22 incidents. 2014, the worst year over the six years included, saw 31 accidents.
In the past six years, no intersection in Billings has seen as many accidents as that of King Avenue West and South 24th Street West. The intersection is one of the most trafficked in the state, in the middle of a major commercial area. 2015 had 41 accidents reported, up from 39 in 2014. This still wasn't the worst year with available numbers, as 2012 saw 43 accidents, the most reported of any intersection in any year over the period of 2010 to 2015.
Another intersection that was new to the high-risk intersection list in 2015 was King Avenue West and South 29th Street West. The intersection had 18 accidents reported in 2015.
The roundabout at Grand Avenue and Shiloh Road is another that has seen a fair number of accidents, with 32 reported in 2015. Though that number is high, it's still fewer than the 35 reported in 2012.
23 accidents were reported at the intersection of Main Street and Lake Elmo Drive, down from 39 in 2014.
