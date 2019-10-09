Road conditions deteriorated Wednesday morning in and around Billings as commuters hit the roads amid heavy snowfall and icy road conditions produced by a winter storm.
Drivers sliding on Zimmerman Trail led to the Billings Police Department asking drivers to seek an alternate route as of about 7:35 a.m. Zimmerman Trail was closed the rest of the morning and reopened around 2 p.m., according to a tweet from BPD Sgt. Shane Winden.
Snow began to pick up in Billings around 5 a.m. Almost five hours later the National Weather Service in Billings was estimating between 5 and 7 inches of snow had fallen Wednesday.
NorthWestern Energy's power outage map showed only one reported outage in Billings as of about 9:30 a.m. That outage was for about 409 customers near 17th Street West and Poly Drive. The estimated repair time for that outage was 11:30 a.m.
Snowfall anticipated with a winter storm began a little bit later than expected Wednesday morning in Billings, but snowfall rates were still expected to range between 1 inch and an 1.5 inches an hour.
As of about 6 a.m. the temperature of 28 degrees was expected to be the high for the day, according to Dan Borsum, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Billings. Drivers were advised to anticipate slick and icy road conditions.
Severe driving conditions with heavy snow blowing and drifting were present as of about 6:46 a.m. on I-90 from Springdale to Big Timber and from Big Timber to Reed Point, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. MDT also reported severe driving conditions on U.S. Highway 191 north of Big Timber to Melville and on Highway 298 south of Big Timber.
Visibility was described as poor by MDT.
You have free articles remaining.
Roads around Billings began to show snow accumulations around 8 a.m., Borsum said, which produced slushy road conditions.
"You head west on the interstate, we're already seeing snow on the road in Reed Point and certainly in the foothills of Red Lodge the snow is sticking and showing up in accumulations," Borsum said, speaking shortly after 6 a.m.
The main weather disturbance associated with the storm would be tracking into south-central Montana over the morning hours, causing increased snowfall rates, he said.
Visibility was down to about a mile during the early morning hours. Borsum noted that could be worse depending on the individual circumstances for drivers.
"If you've got headlights on and you're driving with any speed, certainly everything's just heading right towards your face," he said.
Earlier forecasts had shown that the snow might be preceded by a brief period of rain, but that did not happen. Borsum said warm temperatures Tuesday may have had a stronger drying effect on atmospheric moisture, which may have caused the lack of rain and delay in the arrival of the storm.
Snowfall from the storm could measure between 8 inches and a foot. Snow depth should be closer to 5 inches, according to the weather service.
Shortly before 8 a.m. the Billings Fire Department announced it would cancel fire station open house events at Fire Station 3 and Fire Station 5 due to the weather. Those events were part of the department's 2019 Fire Prevention Week activities.